EU Commission says violations of international law have to be addressed
(MENAFN) The European Commission emphasized on Friday that violations of international law must be addressed, without specifying particular perpetrators in Gaza, according to reports.
When asked whether the EU is calling for accountability for war crimes in Gaza, similar to its stance on Ukraine, European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni noted that determinations of genocide or war crimes are the responsibility of competent national and international courts.
El Anouni highlighted that both the EU and its High Representative have repeatedly described the situation in Gaza as unsustainable. "The killing of civilians in Gaza has been indefensible, and that civilians can never be a target," he said.
Pressed on whether the EU demands accountability for those responsible for creating the dire conditions in Gaza, El Anouni reiterated that the bloc consistently urges Israel to uphold its obligations under international law.
He added that the EU continues to condemn all forms of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, expressing particular concern over Gaza and calling on Israel to improve conditions. While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, El Anouni stressed that any such actions must comply with international legal standards.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged criticisms of double standards regarding Gaza, asserting that the EU’s approach is fundamentally aligned with its position on Ukraine. She also noted that internal divisions among member states limit the bloc’s capacity to achieve unified outcomes.
