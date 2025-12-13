Water Supply In Kherson To Be Temporarily Scheduled
In Kherson, all services will be intensified, and the Points of Invincibility will be operating on a round-the-clock basis. Additionally, drinking water will be distributed to the population. Due to the lack of electricity supply in Kherson, water supply has been temporarily introduced on a schedule from 6:00 to 8:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
Shanko stressed that specialists are working around the clock to do everything possible to stabilize the situation during the temporary power outage.Read also: Energy facilities damaged and casualties reported in Odesa region due to massive Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian attacks have left part of the Kherson region without power, including the city of Kherson.
