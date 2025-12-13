Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Water Supply In Kherson To Be Temporarily Scheduled

Water Supply In Kherson To Be Temporarily Scheduled


2025-12-13 08:08:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Yaroslav Shanko, the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

In Kherson, all services will be intensified, and the Points of Invincibility will be operating on a round-the-clock basis. Additionally, drinking water will be distributed to the population. Due to the lack of electricity supply in Kherson, water supply has been temporarily introduced on a schedule from 6:00 to 8:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.

Shanko stressed that specialists are working around the clock to do everything possible to stabilize the situation during the temporary power outage.

Read also: Energy facilities damaged and casualties reported in Odesa region due to massive Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian attacks have left part of the Kherson region without power, including the city of Kherson.

MENAFN13122025000193011044ID1110476739



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search