Jhelum, Tributaries At Critically Low Levels

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The prolonged dry spell in Kashmir has pushed several major water bodies to critically low levels, with key gauges at Sangam, Pampore, Lidder and Rambiyara recording negative flow readings.

Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir, Showkat Hussain said the continued absence of significant rainfall since October has drastically reduced the discharge in the Jhelum and its tributaries.“At several points, including Sangam, Pampore, Lidder and Rambiyara, water levels have dipped below the zero mark, a sign of how severely the prolonged dry spell has impacted our river systems.”

He said they are hopeful of a wet spell and the situation will change and a relief will come over.

As per updated data of Flood Control (I&FC) Department of December 13, the situation across major gauges stands as below as zero at multiple places.

River Jhelum: Sangam (21'/25′) = –0.62 ft; Pampore (4.5/5.0) = –1.33 m; Munshi Bagh (18'/21′) = 3.64 ft; Asham (14.0'/16.5′) = 1.00 ft and Wullar Lake (1578.00) = 1573.72 m.