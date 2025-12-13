PM Modi's First Jordan Visit 'Truly Historic', Says Indian Envoy

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first bilateral visit to Jordan beginning December 15, India's Ambassador to Jordan, Manish Chauhan, described the trip as "truly historic" due to its unprecedented scale and scope, emphasising that its impact could extend significantly to bilateral ties as well as regional and global dynamics. Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's visit to the Middle Eastern country, Chauhan on Saturday said, "India and Jordan have very warm and friendly old ties... But this forthcoming visit of the PM is a truly historic one. Because something on this scale and scope is unprecedented. So, its impact on both the bilateral as well as the regional and global scenarios could be equally significant. So, it is a truly historic visit, and we look forward to it."

Vibrant Indian Diaspora Awaits PM

The Ambassador also highlighted the vibrant Indian diaspora in Jordan, noting their eagerness for the Prime Minister's arrival. He further stated that the Indian community of around 18,000 people is "well-integrated, active in all spheres, and has done well." "The India community, which is approximately 18,000, is a very well-integrated community. It is active in all spheres and has done well. We are very proud of the Indian community here. We work very closely with them. We work with each other to celebrate events, and we are all eagerly awaiting the PM," he added.

Bilateral Agenda and Key Engagements

According to the Minister of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his bilateral visit to Jordan from December 15, which will continue till December 16. This will be his first bilateral visit to Jordan. During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II to review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange perspectives on regional issues. PM Modi and the King are also expected to address the India-Jordan business event during the visit. The Prime Minister will also interact with the vibrant Indian community in Jordan.

Strong Economic and Diplomatic Foundations

"India and Jordan share warm and friendly relations. Our bilateral relations are marked by a strong understanding at the leadership level. India and Jordan also share strong economic ties, with India being the third largest trading partner of Jordan, and the bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at 2.8 billion dollars," MEA said. "In the field of investment, there are around 15 government companies with an investment of USD 500 million located in the qualified industrial Zone of zones of Jordan. Royal Jordanian has recently started direct flights between Amman and Mumbai and plans to expand its operations to New Delhi. Jordan provides a tourist visa on arrival to Indian tourists," the ministry added.

Part of a Three-Nation Tour

PM Modi's Jordan visit is part of the first leg of his three-nation tour, following which he will be visiting the African nation of Ethiopia for a state visit from December 16 to December 17, following which he will visit Oman from December 17 to December 18, which will be his second visit to the country. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)