Girls Outshine Boys In J&K Board 12Th Class Results

Srinagar- Girls dominated overall percentage as well as top positions in all four streams as 75 percent students passed 12th class examinations, the results of which were declared by the J&K Board of School Education on Tuesday.

In all 54075 out of 72180 students who appeared in the examination have been declared successful and they included 37301 boys and 34879 girls. Of these, 26971 boys (72 percent) and 27104 girls (78 percent) passed the examinations, a board official said.

According to the board, at least 23,573 students bagged the distinction, 20,717 students got first division, 9277 secured second division and 509 passed the exams with third division.

The figures also reveal that in the exams, at least 11 students were having disputed eligibility, 47 students were absent, nine students were disqualified and an examination was cancelled of 26 students.

The students were given a syllabi relaxation of 40 percent following the closure of schools in view of COVID-19 outbreak .

293 Students Share First 10 Positions In 4 Streams