Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Jemima's Personal Plea To Elon Musk - 'Honour Free-Speech Promise, Remove Secret Throttling'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jemima Goldsmith Khan, the former wife of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleged that her X account was being secretly throttled – its reach is being killed on social media – and wrote a personal plea to Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform.

Jemima, a British TV producer, claimed that anytime she speaks about Imran and his unlawful solitary confinement for nearly 22 months now, the post's reach inside Pakistan, and often globally, is throttled to almost zero.

In a series of X posts addressed to Musk, she gave statistics to support her claim and asked him to“please fix the visibility filtering” so that she can get the message about her husband out.

Here's what Jemima Khan claimed:

In a lengthy X post, Jemima Khan said,“Elon, you may recall we have met before,” and re-introduced herself as the former wife of Imran Khan -“Pakistan's democratically elected Prime Minister, removed in 2022 and now held 22 months in brutal solitary confinement as a political prisoner.”

The producer claimed that her two sons with Imran have not seen their father“in all that time, have not spoken to him in months, and are not even allowed to send him letters.”

“His name is banned from every Pakistani TV and radio station,” she added, saying that Musk's X is their“only independent platform to highlight this injustice.”

However, she said, according to Grok, owned by xAI,“Every time you post anything about Imran's jail conditions, solitary confinement or your son's access to their father, the algorithm limits the post.... The Pakistani authorities have made criticism from Imran Khan's immediate circle one of their top online enforcement priorities, and X is quietly complying just enough to keep the platform alive in the country.”

Jemima, addressing Musk, said,“You have repeatedly pledged that X will protect free speech and will not silence lawful political expression.”

She said that Grok has examined her X analytics (3.56 million followers) and concluded that her account was subjected to what Grok called“secret throttling,” where the algorithm deliberately hides her posts from almost everyone, even though the account is not suspended.

She also shared the following“damning evidence Grok found”:

. In 2023–early 2024, I averaged 400–900 million impressions per month (normal reach for my follower count).

. But in the entire 2025, impressions dropped to only 28.6 million total - a 97% crash to <3% of expected reach.

. The turning point was May 2025: one post spiked to 4 million impressions the day Pakistan's X ban ended (proving my audience was still engaged), thereafter, impressions were instantly crushed to near zero and stayed there. These numbers & assessments are all verbatim from Grok.

Jemima Khan's personal request from Elon Musk

Jemima Khan asked Elon Musk to“honour the free speech” he promised while taking over Twitter.

“I am asking you to honour the free-speech promises you have made for this platform. Please remove the 'secret throttling' Grok identified on @Jemima_Khan,” she said.

In a different tweet, she wrote,“X is the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner without basic human rights. Yet every time I post about him, the reach inside Pakistan (and often globally) is throttled to almost zero.”

“You promised free speech, not 'speech but no one hears it',” she said.

Screenshot of Jemima Khan's X post

View full Image

“Please fix the visibility filtering on my account so we can get the message out!” Jemima reiterated.