PLAN's Big Underwater Drones Push Undersea Power Toward US Shores

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's testing of giant un-crewed underwater drones signals a quiet but consequential shift in maritime warfare, one that could threaten undersea cables, sensor networks and even the strategic balance across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

This month, Naval News reported that China is testing two new models of extra‐extra‐large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XXLUUVs) in the South China Sea, systems that analysts say could give it the ability to threaten ports on the US West Coast in the event of conflict. The drones, comparable in size to conventional submarines, are believed to be diesel‐electric and capable of carrying torpedoes, sea mines, and smaller underwater vehicles.

The platforms, assessed to have operational ranges of roughly 18,520 kilometers, are being developed in secrecy at an obscure Chinese naval facility, according to open‐source analysis. Their design incorporates large battery banks and diesel generators, enabling extended submerged transit and potentially allowing them to slip through anti‐submarine defenses across the Pacific.

China's shipyards have previously showcased experimental vessels. Still, analysts say the scale of production, the concealment of testing, and the existence of two competing XXLUUV designs indicate a competitive procurement program rather than research trials.

The drones could be used for minelaying or interdiction missions in tightly defined zones. Still, their long range suggests a strategic purpose: enabling China to project pressure far beyond East Asia, including potential blockades of US West Coast ports or the Panama Canal. Analysts say the systems may complement China's emerging crewed submarines as PLAN seeks to expand its reach in the Pacific.

Aside from carrying mines, torpedoes or smaller underwater vehicles, China could use its XXLUUVs to attack critical undersea cables as part of a Taiwan blockade or to paralyze the US military.