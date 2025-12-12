Russia Hits Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Several Settlements Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo JSC reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of the Russian shelling, an important energy facility in the Pryluky district has been damaged. Several settlements are without power," the post says.

The company assured that as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair and restoration work.

Russian drone strikes civilian facility in Chernihiv region overnight, causing fire

As Ukrinform reported, on December 7 Russian forces struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

