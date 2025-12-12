Russia Hits Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Several Settlements Without Power
"As a result of the Russian shelling, an important energy facility in the Pryluky district has been damaged. Several settlements are without power," the post says.
The company assured that as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair and restoration work.Read also: Russian drone strikes civilian facility in Chernihiv region overnight, causing fire
As Ukrinform reported, on December 7 Russian forces struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
