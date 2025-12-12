CDD Cautions Against Sleeping With Any Kind Of Heater On

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- In light of the recent unfortunate instances involving gas leaks from heaters and the hazardous fumes they generate, the Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) emphasized the significance of following safety rules when using heating appliances.The Directorate stressed the risks of sleeping with any kind of heater on, emphasizing the need to shut off the main gas valve at the source (cylinder), particularly when using heaters without sensors to detect leaks or assess hazardous gas levels.Additionally, the Directorate advised residents to routinely ventilate their homes in order to improve the quality of the air and lessen the buildup of dangerous gasses, thereby safeguarding their own and their families' health.