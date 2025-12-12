SBU Drones Strike Russian Oil Production Platforms In Caspian Sea Again Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source in the SBU told Ukrinform.

In addition, the Korchagin platform was also hit - both platforms belong to the company Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft and operate in the Caspian Sea.

According to preliminary information, the SBU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, which led to a halt in production processes.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest discovered in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

"The SBU continues systematic work aimed at reducing the Russian budget's revenues from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography, and precision of the strikes are a signal to Russia that as long as its aggression continues, 'cotton' will burn at all Russian facilities that support the war," the source emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, long-range drones of the Alfa Special Operations Center of the SBU previously struck the Filanovsky platform owned by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft.