US Plan Envisions Ukraine's Accession To EU In January 2027 AFP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, AFP reported this on Friday, December 12, citing a senior official familiar with the document's details.

It is noted that the idea of accelerated European integration of Ukraine is included in the latest version of the plan prepared by the United States, "which would also see Ukraine cede land to Russia, and has triggered a diplomatic frenzy across Europe in recent weeks."

"It's stated there but it's a matter for negotiation, and the Americans support it," the senior official commented regarding the US plan.

According to the publication, after completing a diplomatic tour across Europe last week, Zelensky is due in Berlin on Monday for more talks on the plan, full details of which have not been released.

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday President Volodymyr Zelensky heard reports from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov. Work to end the war and define guarantees for Ukraine continues in three directions.

According to the head of state, preparations are underway in Germany for the work of a defense group focused on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. On the Ukrainian side, the group is headed by Lieutenant General Hnatov, and includes representatives of the Armed Forces, intelligence, and security forces.

In the United States, work has begun and is ongoing within a group dedicated to the economy, reconstruction, and investments. On the Ukrainian side, this area is handled by government officials: Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Soboliev. Experts are also involved.

The third area of work, Zelensky noted, consists of constant contacts among national security advisers and all those engaged by decision of the leaders.

Photo: Office of the President