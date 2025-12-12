India To Receive Jaguar Fighter Jet Engines, Critical Spares From Oman As IAF Boosts Aging Fleet's Lifespan

New Delhi: Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Arab world, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that India will be receiving Jaguar fighter aircraft's spare parts in the coming days.

In reply to a question, Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the ministry of external affairs, Arun Kumar Chatterjee said:“The Royal Air Force of Oman used to operate Jaguar jets, but they were retired from their service some time back. They have many spares of these aircrafts, which they would be willing to transfer to us in the near future and we are expecting that the supplies of those spare parts are likely to come in the coming days.”

How Oman's Retired Jaguar Jets Are Giving India's Aging Fighter Fleet a Lifeline

The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) had used extensively the Jaguar fleet and now they will be dismantled and employed as spare parts.

These spare parts, including engines, will be intended to support the refurbishment and repair of existing Jaguar fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.

As of now, the Indian Air Force operates six Jaguar squadrons, each with 18 - 20 aircraft.