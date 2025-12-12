Several Railway Sections To Pivdennyi Port Without Power Due To Enemy Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Facebook.

"Despite intensive attacks, Ukrzaliznytsia continues to ensure export logistics to the ports," the post states.

The company noted that Russian occupiers do not stop trying to limit exports through Ukrainian seaports – both by directly striking port infrastructure and by attacking the railway infrastructure that ensures the timely delivery of cargo to the ports.

For the second day in a row, Russia has been striking the railway energy infrastructure along the routes to the Pivdennyi port. As a result of the attacks, several railway sections are without power. Due to this, Ukrzaliznytsia noted, transit times for cargo are increasing.

Railway workers are taking all possible measures to restore stable traffic to the port and terminals: additional locomotives are being deployed, repair units are addressing the consequences of the strikes, and alternative cargo routes are being used.

"Despite increased costs due to the elimination of the consequences of the attacks and the use of locomotives (which increases transportation costs 4–5 times), Ukrzaliznytsia continues to transport cargo to Ukrainian ports, ensuring regular export operations," the company emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 12, Russian forces struck the Odesa and Chornomorsk ports. An employee of a private company was injured.

