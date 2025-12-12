Four More Azerbaijani Boxers Reach Quarterfinals Of European Championships (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Four more Azerbaijani boxers have reached the quarterfinals of the European U17 Championships in Kainbaum, Germany, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani boxer Shahin Aslanov (60 kg) defeated Demid Klochko (Israel) with a score of 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will next fight on December 14 against Ivaylo Kolev (Bulgaria).

Adil Zalov (70 kg) also started the European Championships with a victory. The Azerbaijani boxer defeated Hakan Arda Ilgun (Turkey) in the round of 16, 5-0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28). On December 13, Zalov will face Oskar Mujakowski (Poland).

Azerbaijan's Guler Huseynova (48 kg) defeated Oleksandra Mishchenko (Ukraine). Huseynova won all three rounds, securing a 5-0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). On December 14, she will face Maria Spennato (Italy) in the quarterfinals.

Fidan Bakarova (63 kg) eliminated Antonina Binecka (Poland) with a score of 3:2 (29:26, 28:27, 29:26, 27:28, 27:28). Her next fight will take place on December 14. Bakarova will face Rihanna Holden (England).

The European Championship will end on December 17.