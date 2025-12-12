War Update: 161 Clashes On Front Line, Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Almost 150 Occupiers In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook as of 22:00, cited by Ukrinform:

"Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements have occurred. The enemy carried out one missile strike and 26 airstrikes, launched three rockets and dropped 72 glide bombs, conducted 2,119 attacks with kamikaze drones, and shelled our troops' positions and settlements 2,872 times," the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 119 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, four combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kolodyazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 24 times near Serednie, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and toward Druzheliubivka, Novosergiivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, and Chervony Stav.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks today. The invaders attempted to advance near Torske, Serebrianka, Pereizne, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks near Pryvillia and Minkivka, with another engagement ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions 20 times near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka, with another engagement ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 37 attempts to push back Ukrainian units. The highest activity was near Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, and Leontovychi, with four other clashes ongoing.

Ukrainian forces destroyed almost 150 enemy personnel, one vehicle, four pieces of special equipment, one electronic warfare station, 11 motorcycles, one artillery piece, and 10 drones. In addition, one piece of special equipment and 11 enemy shelters were damaged.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy attacked 18 times near Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirsk, Sosnivka, and Zlahoda. The enemy carried out airstrikes using guided bombs on Dobropasove and Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Pryvillia, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Novo Zaporizhzhia. The aggressor conducted airstrikes near Bratske, Huliaipole, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv sector, enemy troops attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were recorded, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported, overall Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 12, 2025, total approximately 1,186,480 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine