China Aims For Twin-Track Use Of Nvidia H200 Amid Back Door Fears

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing appears to be softening its stance on Nvidia's H200 graphics processing units (GPUs), with Chinese policymakers and commentators shifting their focus from outright rejection to the practical question of how the chips would be governed in use.

When Reuters reported on November 21 that the US Commerce Department was considering allowing exports of the H200 to China, Chinese commentators warned that the artificial intelligence (AI) chips could be“sugar-coated bullets” that would entrench Nvidia's market dominance and slow the long-term development of China's domestic chip-making sector.

United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call on November 24. Ten working days later, on December 8, Trump announced in a social media post that the US would allow Nvidia to ship its H200 products to China, under“conditions that allow for continued strong national security.”

Trump highlighted that he had informed Xi of this, and said that“Xi responded positively.” He also used the chance to criticize his predecessor's approach.

“The Biden administration forced our great companies to spend billions of dollars building 'degraded' products that nobody wanted, a terrible idea that slowed innovation, and hurt the American workers,” he said.“That era is over! We will protect national security, create American jobs, and keep America's lead in AI.”

The degraded products he mentioned are believed to be Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 chips.

When asked whether Beijing would allow Chinese firms to purchase Nvidia's H200 chips, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular media briefing on December 9 that“China always advocates that China and the US achieve mutual benefit through cooperation.”

Some Chinese commentators have outlined a so‐called“twin track” or“walk on two legs” approach. Under this framework, Chinese firms can use H200 chips for AI model training, which requires high-performance processors to process vast datasets and adjust model parameters.

Once a model is deployed, it can run inference tasks using Chinese chips. When a person asks DeepSeek to generate responses or predictions, the AI model performs inference, which requires less powerful but more energy‐efficient AI chips than those used for AI training.

The term“sugar‐coated bullet” dates back to March 1949, when Mao Zedong cautioned Communist Party cadres that although military victory in the civil war was near, they could still be defeated by subtler temptations. Mao used the phrase to describe the allure of comfort, flattery and material inducements offered by capitalists, warning that such temptations could quietly erode political resolve.