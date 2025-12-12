Seized Oil Tanker Skipper Only The Tip Of The Clandestine Iceberg

MENAFN - Asia Times) The VLCC Skipper, seized by the US Coast Guard under a court warrant, with the assistance of two helicopters from the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, with US Marines carrying out the takeover of the ship, was a legal seizure under US and international law, despite statements by some US Congressmen and by foreign officials.

The oil tanker was loaded with 2 million tons of sanctioned oil, and is now heading to Galveston, Texas. Both the ship and its contents will be facing US forfeiture proceedings.

The Skipper, previously named Adisa, has been on the US sanction's list since 2022 for its involvement in an illicit oil smuggling network linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah.

The Skipper is officially registered to Triton Navigation Corp., based in the Marshall Islands, but is managed by Nigeria's Thomarose Global Ventures Ltd., operating under complex ownership linked to shadow fleets involved in Iran oil smuggling and sanctions evasion.

Surprisingly, despite US Treasury Department sanctions, for three years the US allowed the Skipper to keep operatin g, smuggling Venezuelan and Iranian oil.

The Skipper, as it is now called, is a 333 meter-long very large crude carrier (VLCC). While it was flying a Guyanese flag, it was not registered in that country.

Following the seizure of the Skipper, the US imposed new sanctions on six more VLCCs that are linked to three nephews of President Nicolas Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores. Two of the sanctioned nephews were previously convicted in the United States on drug trafficking charges before being released as part of a prisoner exchange.