Trump's White House Ballroom Project Challenged In Court Preservationists Demand Design Reviews, Congressional Approval

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump is facing a federal lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which seeks to stop his White House ballroom project until it undergoes multiple independent reviews and receives congressional approval.

The Trust argues that the construction, which has already involved the demolition of the East Wing, violates federal law and bypasses required procedures.

Legal claims and arguments

The lawsuit claims that Trump has fast-tracked the project in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, while also exceeding his constitutional authority by not consulting lawmakers.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever - not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the complaint states.

The Trust argues that no further work should continue until design reviews, environmental assessments, public comments, and congressional deliberation are completed.

Federal oversight requirements

The lawsuit emphasizes that White House projects of this scale must involve the National Capital Planning Commission, the Commission of Fine Arts, and Congress prior to any demolition or construction.

The Trust previously wrote to these bodies on October 21, after the East Wing demolition began, urging the administration to halt the project and comply with federal law.

Trump's position and private funding

Trump has stated that the ballroom is being funded privately, including with his own money, citing practical concerns such as accommodating large events and avoiding outdoor tents in inclement weather. However, the Trust notes that the use of private funds does not exempt the project from federal oversight.

Will Scharf, chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission and a Trump aide, said plans for the new ballroom would be submitted to the commission in December. He added that the review would occur at a“normal and deliberative pace,” but the Trust contends that submitting plans after construction has begun is insufficient and legally improper.

Significance of the project

The complaint stresses the historical and public importance of the White House, noting that public involvement in the review process is crucial for a structure“perhaps the most recognizable and historically significant building in the country.”

Defendants named in the lawsuit

In addition to President Trump, the lawsuit names the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior, the General Services Administration, and agency leaders as defendants.

