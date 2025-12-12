SSB Passing-Out Parade: 398 Constables Complete Training In Tezpur

Ceremony Highlights and Address

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A grand Passing-out Parade and Oath Ceremony was held at the SSB Recruit Training Centre in Salonibari, Tezpur on Friday, marking the successful completion of training for 398 Constables and Head Constables of the 263rd and 264th Basic Recruit Training Course. The ceremony took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Parade Ground of Training Centre SSB, Salonibari Tezpur, where Biswajeet Kumar Pal, IG Tezpur Frontier SSB, reviewed the parade and took the salute as the Chief Guest.

In his address, H. N. S. Bisht, Deputy Inspector General, Training Centre Salonibari, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest and all invited dignitaries. He briefed the gathering on the history of the SSB and the rigorous training provided to trainees.

The personnel participating in the parade come from 17 States with diverse backgrounds, representing various cultures, languages, religions, and customs across India. These trainees will serve the nation with dedication and patriotism, embodying the spirit of unity.

Trainees who performed well across various subjects in the training were awarded trophies by the Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by SSB Officers and personnel, trainees, their families and dignitaries, Senior Officers from the Army, Air Force, Police, Civil Administration and local public.

Deployment and Future Roles

Upon completion of their training, the soldiers will be deployed to various SSB battalions stationed in border areas and across different states. In addition to their primary responsibility of safeguarding the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, SSB personnel are also tasked with anti-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and with internal security duties in Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The force plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in these regions.

