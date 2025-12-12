Loox Launches World's First AI-Powered Wearable For Personal UV And Light Tracking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With CES 2026 setting the technology agenda for the coming year, on January 7, Loox will launch world's first AI-powered wearable for personal UV and light tracking.

Inspired by the countless studies confirming that over 80% of visible skin aging is directly caused by Sun exposure, Loox Pendant is engineered to be the missing link between scientific research and personal daily habits, empowering users to take proactive control of their skin health.

Loox Pendant's core 3 functions include daily UV and light exposure tracking, hidden UV exposure detection and live UV and light measurements.

Additionally, the users get 6 specialized insights: Morning Sunlight, UV Protection, Hidden UV Protection, UV Balance, UV Recovery, Evening Light. These are based on real-time UV and sunlight measurements which are combined with over 24+ personal and environmental metrics, including users skin type, skin tone and skin sensitivity, skin risk factors, UV index, cloud coverage to transform the raw data into personalized actionable guidance.

Whether the user spends long hours outdoors or indoors, Loox Pendant can be an essential tool. Powered by an ultra-sensitive, wide angle UV and visible light sensors, Loox Pendant detects even the faintest UV levels and will warn the user if they are exposed to hidden UV sources, such as light bulbs and window light while they are indoors, or if the user is not getting enough sunlight, because it plays a crucial role in skin health.

Loox Pendant adapts to the users' habits and environment, helping determine the best time to apply SPF protection, or to avoid it.

It is designed as a pendant, to be as close as possible to an individual's face, to accurately take measurement at the most exposed part of the body.

With its sleek shape and premium materials, Loox Pendant is designed to add a smart elegance to any outfit. It is highly durable, water and dust resistant and comes with an adjustable neck strap. Loox Pendant features wireless charging and the battery lasts 7 days on a single charge.

At Loox we are on a mission to redefine users' relationship with light, and empower them to harness its effects for better health and longevity. With over 12 years of experience in wearable design and manufacturing, we fuse deep industry knowledge with sophisticated engineering to create functional products that blend seamlessly into everyday life and serve as essential tools for daily well-being.

Available in SkySilver, JetBlack, SunGold and with 15 different neck strap color combinations. Loox Pendant will be available to pre-order starting Early 2026, with expected deliveries by mid-2026. Prices will start from $179.00 USD for limited Insider editions, which can be reserved starting today for $1.00 USD on our website .

See our campaign Video Trailer here.

Download our Press Kit here.