Kuwait Airways Announces New Destinations For Summer 2026
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced on Thursday the launch of several new destinations for the summer starting June of 2026 including Alexandria, Zurich, Mykonos, Malaga and more.
This came in a press release, saying that it had made an exclusive offer for its customers with a 15 percent discount on all economy class flights to and from Kuwait.
It noted that this comes within the framework of the national carrier's keenness to meet the desires of travelers and provide diverse travel options that suit different tastes and needs through a network of destinations that include distinctive tourist and cultural cities in a number of countries around the world, and within its operational plans aimed at expansion and diversification of destinations during the summer season.
The release quoted the Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti saying that the new destinations include flights to Alexandria starting from June 9, Sharm El Sheikh starting from June 10, Salalah starting from June 10, Zurich starting from June 12, Mykonos starting from June 14, Antalya starting from June 15, Trabzon, Sarajevo and Vienna starting from June 16, and Bodrum starting from June 17, as part of a well-thought-out plan aimed at diversifying destinations and meeting the increasing demand during the summer season.
He pointed out that the booking period starts from January 22nd until February 15th, 2026, and the travel period is from January 25th until April 30th, 2026.
He also noted that the offer is available on the Kuwait Airways website and mobile application, sales offices, and the 171 call center, and the offer is not available on codeshare flights.
He affirmed that the airline puts the passenger's comfort as its top priority, as the company has a modern fleet of new aircraft equipped with the latest entertainment systems, in addition to providing diverse menus that meet different tastes, as well as highly experienced and efficient cabin crews trained to provide the best levels of service, ensuring our customers a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience from the moment of boarding until they reach their destinations. (end)
