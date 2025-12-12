NBFC Paisalo Digital Gains As Company Unveils New AI Profiling Framework Check Details

Paisalo Digital's stock found some upward momentum on Friday after the non-banking financial company announced a major technological upgrade aimed at sharpening its credit risk checks. The update has put the spotlight back on the NBFC, which has been steadily gaining for the last four trading sessions.

Stock Starts Firm, Extends 4-Day Winning Run

Paisalo Digital opened the day slightly in the green at Rs 37.90 on the BSE, just above Thursday's close of Rs 37.89. The stock then moved up to an intraday high of Rs 38.26, before settling around Rs 38.07, marking a 0.48% gain.

The company's market cap now stands at Rs 3,462.55 crore.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 38, trading between Rs 38.24 (high) and Rs 37.87 (low).

Importantly, the counter continues to stay above its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages - a sign of underlying strength despite recent volatility.

Company Introduces AI-Based Profiling & Fraud Detection

In an exchange filing released after market hours on Thursday, Paisalo Digital revealed the launch of an AI-powered customer profiling and fraud detection system.

The new framework gives every customer, guarantor and co-borrower a unique financial identity, allowing the system to quickly flag duplicate profiles, excessive debt or suspicious behavioural patterns.

This AI tool is expected to:



sharpen loan underwriting accuracy

reduce default-related risks enable more responsible lending in semi-urban and rural markets

Alongside this, the company has rolled out a GenAI-based calling system to boost loan recovery and improve customer communication.

The AI system will be deployed across key segments, including micro LAP, income generation loans and MSME financing.

How the Stock Has Performed Over the Years

Paisalo Digital's long-term returns remain impressive despite recent corrections.

According to BSE Analytics:



179.62% return over 10 years 65.29% return over 5 years

However, the counter has witnessed some pressure more recently, falling:



22.76% over the last 2 years 34.44% in the past year