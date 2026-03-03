Honor Unveils Robot Phone With AI-Powered Motorised Camera At MWC 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Honor made a bold statement with the reveal of its futuristic Honor Robot Phone, alongside the new Honor Magic V6 and a teaser for its first humanoid robot.

The announcements signal Honor's ambition to stand out in an increasingly crowded premium smartphone market.

First teased in October, the Robot Phone features a motorised camera module mounted on a small robotic arm that pops out from the device body. Inspired by stabilised camera systems such as DJI's Osmo line, the module can physically move, tilt and track subjects in real time.

Powered by AI, the camera can lock onto a person or object and follow them as they move. Users can also interact with Honor's AI assistant, with the robotic camera responding physically, even nodding to indicate“yes” or“no”.

The device is designed with content creators in mind, offering dynamic tracking without the need for external gimbals. Honor plans to launch the Robot Phone commercially in China in the second half of the year. Pricing has not been disclosed, but the device is expected to sit firmly in the premium segment.

Magic V6: Thinner foldable, bigger battery

Honor also introduced the Magic V6, its latest foldable smartphone. At just 8.75mm thick when closed, it is slimmer than its predecessor and comparable to flagship slab phones in thickness.

The Magic V6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform and features one of the largest batteries in its category. It will go on sale in China in March, with international availability planned for the second half of 2026.

Humanoid robot teased

Rounding out the event, Honor teased its first humanoid robot, aimed at shopping assistance, workplace inspections and companionship. While details remain limited, the move reflects a broader push by Chinese tech firms into robotics.

With rising memory chip prices expected to impact smartphone costs in 2026, Honor's innovation-focused strategy appears aimed at giving consumers a compelling reason to upgrade.



