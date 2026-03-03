UAE Stock Markets, ADX And DFM To Resume Trading From Wednesday After 2-Day Halt

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The UAE Capital Market Authority on Tuesday announced the resumption of trading activities on the UAE's capital markets, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The resumption follows a two-day suspension of markets when the exchanges were closed on March 2 and 3 as a precaution amid rising regional tensions and security concerns.

The temporary halt followed Iran's missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries, including the UAE, in retaliation for military actions by the US and Israel. This escalation disrupted key sectors, prompting regulators to pause trading to assess risks and safeguard market stability.

In a statement, the Capital Market Authority said the decision to resume operations was taken after continuous coordination with ADX and DFM in line with previously communicated timelines. The authority added that it would continue to monitor developments closely and take all necessary regulatory measures to protect investors and maintain orderly market conditions.

Investors and market participants are urged to follow official announcements from the Securities and Commodities Authority, ADX and DFM for any further updates.



