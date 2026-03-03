403
Viszla, Alta, Hemisphere At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Alta Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $1.39. Alta announce that Nascent Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd has received notice from the Director of Investments under the Investment Canada Act (Canada) (the "ICA") pursuant to section 25.2(4) of the ICA indicating that consideration of the proposed plan of arrangement between Alta Copper, Fortescue and the Purchaser is complete and that no order for further review will be made for the Transaction under subsection 25.3(1) of the ICA.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (C) announced the launch of a best efforts, fully marketed brokered private placement of up to 5,882,348 units of the Company at a price of C$5.10 per Unit Hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-week high of $2.41. In January, Hemisphere Energy declared $0.025 dividend.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $33.18. Late in February, IPCO reported that, following the issuance of 671,225 common shares by IPC in connection with the vesting of employee share units under the Corporation's Share Unit Plan, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation is 112,826,752 common shares with voting rights as at February 27, 2026 and IPC holds no common shares in treasury.
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $71.69. Tuesday, Ovintiv reported automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers.
CGX Energy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents. Last week, CGX rose 53.8% on volume of 914,543 shares
Paramount Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $29.44. Paramount announced its fourth quarter and annual 2025 financial and operating results, highlighted by fourth quarter sales volumes of 46,973 Boe/d (53% liquids) and adjusted funds flow of $140 million, annual capital expenditures of $789 million and strong reserves growth.
Parex Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $22.44. Frontera acknowledges receipt from Parex Resources an unsolicited proposal to acquire all of Frontera's upstream Colombian exploration and production business, being the same assets that that Frontera has agreed to sell to a subsidiary of GeoPark Limited under the previously announced arrangement agreement between Frontera and GeoPark dated January 29, 2026
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-week high of $58.22. In late February, Quebecor rose 5.1% on volume of 2,780,295 shares.
Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) Hit a new 52-week high of $1.35. Quebec Innovative reports Tuesday that drill hole DDH-26-01 has intersected a new 72 m hydrogen-associated structural zone between 354 and 426 metres depth at its West Advocate Project, Nova Scotia.
Québec Nickel Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents. Québec Nickel announces that negotiations relating to the non-binding letter of intent signed with Orogen Royalties Inc. on December 12, 2025 and pertaining to the acquisition of 100% interest in the Ecru Property, located on the Cortez/Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, have concluded.
Sparc Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-week high of $1.50. SPARC, developer of the Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform, today announced the appointment of Matt McCrann as Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. subsidiary.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $2.20. Titanium Transportation announcde that independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services, have recommended that holders of common shares in the capital of Titanium vote FOR a special resolution (the“Arrangement Resolution”) to approve the previously-announced plan of arrangement
Unigold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents. Unigold provided an update on the status of the Candelones deposits in the Dominican Republic. Unigold completed a bankable feasibility study in late 2022 on the oxide deposits at the Candelones site in northwestern Dominican Republic.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $5.51. Siskinds LLP, a leading Canadian securities class action firm, is investigating a potential class action on behalf of investors in Vizsla Silver. On January 28, 2026, Vizsla Silver issued a news release regarding its Panuco Project in Mexico. The company reported that a security incident had occurred at the project site, in which ten individuals were taken from the site. Vizsla Silver also reported that certain activities at and near the project site had been temporarily suspended.
