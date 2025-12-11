Novarra BBX Applauds CFTC's Digital Assets Pilot Program, Marking A Breakthrough For Tokenized Collateral In U.S. Derivatives Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lewisville, TX, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra BBX, LLC, a leading institutional digital-asset settlement and liquidity platform, today commended the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for launching its new Digital Assets Pilot Program, a landmark initiative permitting tokenized Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC) to be used as collateral in regulated U.S. derivatives markets.

The program-announced in CFTC Release No. 9146-25-establishes a framework enabling Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to accept non-security digital assets as customer margin collateral under a structured no-action position. The initiative represents the most consequential modernization of U.S. collateral practices since the introduction of cleared swaps, accelerating the long-anticipated convergence between traditional finance and blockchain-native assets.

Anchored in the principles of the recently enacted GENIUS Act, the pilot introduces strict requirements for risk management, segregation, reporting, and operational oversight, positioning the United States to lead the next wave of institutional blockchain adoption.

Industry Impact and Novarra's Role in Institutional Collateral Innovation

“With this program, the CFTC is opening the door to a more resilient, capital-efficient marketplace,” said Kristy Kerns, Managing Director at Novarra BBX.“Tokenized collateral eliminates legacy frictions and empowers institutions to deploy their digital assets in ways that were not previously possible in the U.S. regulatory perimeter. The CFTC's leadership directly complements Novarra's mission to deliver fully insured, risk-controlled, 24/7 settlement infrastructure for institutional participants.”

Kerns continued:“Our institutional clients have been asking for clearer pathways to integrate crypto collateral into their derivatives strategies. This program provides that clarity. Novarra is ready to support FCMs, banks, fund managers, and corporates as they transition toward token-enabled collateral models.”

Strategic Alignment With Novarra's Core Platform and Funds

Novarra's platform-engineered for institutional and industrial markets-provides precise, compliant, and risk-averse off-market settlement for fiat, USDT, and digital assets. The CFTC's pilot emphasizes many of the same safeguards that underpin Novarra's architecture, including:

. Legal enforceability and segregation of tokenized assets

. Robust margining methodologies and haircut frameworks

. Enhanced operational controls and custodial risk mitigation

. Real-time reporting and transparency requirements

This alignment is expected to improve liquidity access, capital efficiency, and risk reduction for Novarra's growing client base, including participants in the Managed Novarra Funds. Most recently, Novarra Fund I declared a 15% inaugural investor distribution for Q3 2025, underscoring the company's disciplined approach to institutional digital-asset markets.

Modernizing Market Structure and Enabling Real-World Asset Tokenization

As part of the pilot, the CFTC formally withdraws Staff Advisory No. 20-34, a legacy guidance that had restricted the use of certain digital assets as collateral. Its removal clears the path for broader adoption of both native digital assets and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including commodities, environmental credits, and other institutional-grade collateral types.

Novarra BBX encourages qualified FCMs, liquidity providers, and market infrastructure operators to participate in the pilot's weekly monitoring and reporting program, which is designed to safeguard market integrity while accelerating responsible innovation.

For Institutional Engagement

Institutions seeking to understand how tokenized collateral, settlement modernization, and GENIUS Act compliance may impact their trading, treasury, or risk frameworks are encouraged to contact Novarra BBX directly for a confidential consultation.

About Novarra BBX, LLC

Novarra and its group of companies provide institutional-grade cryptocurrency liquidity and settlement solutions at scale. Specializing in secure, fully insured, off-market transactions, Novarra supports discreet entry, exit, or asset swaps across fiat, USDT, and digital assets. All services are subject to rigorous KYC/KYB/AML reviews, counterparty risk assessments, and operational safeguards.

Novarra also manages a suite of investment vehicles-including Novarra Fund I-available exclusively to accredited investors. Novarra does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice and operates within applicable U.S. and international regulatory frameworks.

