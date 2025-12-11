403
LG UNLEASHES ULTIMATE DECEMBER DEALS WITH EXCLUSIVE TV AND SOUNDBAR BUNDLES
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, December 11, 2025 – Bringing the gift of incredible immersive movies at home, LG Electronics (LG) is setting the bar with a spectacular-sounding promotional bundle deal across the UAE, empowering customers to achieve the pinnacle of home entertainment.
For the next four weeks, while stocks last, discerning cine- and audiophiles purchasing select LG TVs will receive a complementary, complimentary high-performance Dolby-backed soundbar featuring WOW Orchestra, meticulously designed to create an immersive cinematic experience.
This exclusive promotion is tailored for those who demand uncompromising visual brilliance and breathtaking audio fidelity, offering the perfect opportunity to upgrade, or even establish, a dream home cinema setup, with customers investing in LG's flagship displays – like the stunning OLED C Series, and the premium OLED G Serie– – will discover their perfect audio counterpart.
Those choosing the awe-inspiring 86-inch QNED evo AI, for instance, will be paired with the formidable S70TY soundbar, boasting 7 EA speakers, featuring Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for truly spatial sound with triple up-firing speakers.
Owners of the luxurious OLED G Series will also receive the portable LG Bounce, featuring powerful Meridian Audio-tuned sound and long-lasting playback for on-the-go enjoyment, and advanced QNED93A TVs will benefit from the S65TR soundbar, which provides a robust 600 Watts and 5.1 channels, alongside Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X with a dedicated center up-firing speaker.
The promotion also extends to other impressive LG TV models. Customers selecting the QNED86A can enjoy the S70TY soundbar, offering 400 Watts through 3.1.1 channels, incorporating the same Dolby Atmos and DTS-X with a center up-firing speaker as the S75TR.
These innovative soundbars are engineered to seamlessly integrate with LG TVs, utilizing features like WOW Orchestra to harmonize TV and soundbar speakers for an expanded soundstage, with the inclusion of advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS-X transporting audiences directly into the heart of the action, creating a three-dimensional soundscape that complements LG's vibrant visual displays.
This special offer is available both online and at participating LG retailers across the UAE, while stocks last. For detailed offer specifics and to check product availability, customers are encouraged to visit their nearby stores or the LG online store.
To learn which product is best for you, and to explor’ LG’s comprehensive range of smart TVs and soundbar bundle deals, please visit:
