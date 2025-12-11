Qatar And Fincantieri Hold Workshop On Underwater Innovation And Maritime Defense

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Milaha Group, in collaboration with Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri, held a workshop today titled "Underwater Innovation Forefront: Submarines, Drones and Dual-Use Integrated Solutions for Sea Defence and Strategic Infrastructures Resilience".

The workshop showcased the latest technologies in submarines, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and autonomous underwater drones, highlighting applications for both defense and civilian purposes. Participants included officials and experts from Qatar's defense, energy, cybersecurity, and maritime sectors, as well as international representatives from Italy.

Discussions focused on integrated command and control systems, dual-use solutions for maritime defense, and protection of strategic infrastructure, including undersea cables, energy platforms, and ports. The event also analyzed emerging threats to the maritime environment and explored advanced capabilities to ensure the reliability and continuity of offshore energy and critical infrastructure assets.

Milaha Group CEO, Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani, said the workshop aimed to analyze current threats to the maritime environment, present advanced technologies with defense and civilian applications, and strengthen cross-sector integration to safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure.

Al Qahtani emphasized Milaha's long-standing role in Qatar's maritime and energy sectors, noting that the company has been a strategic partner in national development since 1957 and continues to support the country's maritime and economic readiness. He described the collaboration with Fincantieri as a strategic step to combine Milaha's national expertise with Fincantieri's global capabilities in underwater systems and autonomous maritime platforms.

Fincantieri presented its DEEP dynamic performance system during the workshop, an AI-powered integrated platform for underwater drones. The system, recently demonstrated at the Italian Navy's Support and Sea Trials Center in La Spezia, combines autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), early-warning sensors, launch and recovery solutions, and a dedicated management system to enable continuous monitoring and early threat detection in complex maritime environments.

The workshop highlighted that 98% of global internet traffic relies on submarine cables, alongside power transmission systems that underpin national communications and energy security. Fincantieri emphasized its role as an underwater systems integrator, capable of designing, building, and operating all key components to bridge the gap between defense requirements and dual-use civilian applications.

Rear Admiral Francesco Milazzo of the Italian Navy emphasized that the underwater domain is now a decisive arena requiring continuous innovation and synergies. He also highlighted the key role played by the Italian National Hub for Underwater (PNS - Polo Nazionale della Subacquea), as well as the Italian Navy's initiative to create a NATO Center of Excellence for the Underwater Domain.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Massimo Marotti of the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency also highlighted the critical role of international cooperation and the partnership between governments and private players in addressing cyber risks that threaten underwater infrastructures.

