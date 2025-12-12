Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025: Promoter Hails 'Great Atmosphere'

Promoter and organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, has said that there's a great atmosphere of joy that the legendary footballer is coming to India after 14 years. "There's a great atmosphere of joy that Messi is coming to India after 14 years... It's also good for the fans, an opportunity to see Messi. Football's connection to India is growing again. Never before have so many sponsors come to Indian football," Satadru Dutta told reporters.

'Dream Come True': Fans Await Messi's Arrival

Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in Kolkata, fans have expressed joy at welcoming the Argentine legend. A fan of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi said to ANI, "We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we will wait for even four hours. We can't miss this one in a lifetime opportunity."

Another fan said, "I am very excited. It is a dream come true. Truly magical. If God wants, I will definitely be able to meet him."

Another Messi fan said, "We are very excited. He's a magician, the GOAT (greatest of all time)... We are here to catch just a glimpse of him... Love you, Messi."

GOAT India Tour 2025 Itinerary

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is visiting India in December 2025 as part of his highly anticipated "GOAT India Tour," marking his first visit since 2011, sparking immense excitement among fans.

Multi-City Engagements

Messi is set to arrive in India on Saturday for the three-day event spread across four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15. Messi's GOAT Tour will begin from Kolkata, where he is expected to land around 1:30 AM on December 13. The Argentine legend will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day before leaving for Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi.

A Return to India After 14 Years

This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. The legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0.

With Messi coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration ahead of his arrival in Kolkata. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)