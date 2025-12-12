Surrendered Naxalite Veti Ganga Thanks Govt After Bastar Olympics

Surrendered Naxalite player Veti Ganga has thanked the state and central governments after he participated in the Bastar Olympics. "I surrendered this year and joined the mainstream. Now I am feeling very good. I thank the Central and state governments. I am very happy after participating in the Bastar Olympics," surrendered Naxalite player Veti Ganga said to ANI.

'A Positive and New Identity'

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj stressed on Wednesday that the region will gain a positive and new identity through the ongoing Bastar Olympics 'Bastar Olympics' is an annual event held by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, meant to help the youth and other victims of naxal activities showcase their sports talent.

Speaking to ANI, IG Sundarraj highlighted the decreasing activities of the Naxalites. He added that the divisional-level finals are being held from December 11th to 13th in the Bastar division. "In the Bastar division, Naxalite activities are decreasing, and a normal and positive situation is continuously developing. In 2024, the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum were organised to integrate young men and women into the mainstream. Seeing its success, the Bastar Olympics were also organised in 2025. After the completion of the district-level programs, the divisional-level finals are being held from December 11th to 13th in the Bastar division," Sundarraj told ANI.

"Players from all seven districts, along with the Nua Baat team, which comprises a combined team of surrendered and rehabilitated Maoist cadres and Naxal victims, are participating. Their total number is over 750. All the team members are preparing with great enthusiasm to participate in the Bastar Olympics. Certainly, programs like the Bastar Olympics are emerging as a significant means for surrendered and rehabilitated Maoist cadres and Naxal victims to reintegrate into society. In the future, the Bastar region will also gain a positive and new identity through the Bastar Olympics," he added.

PM Modi Lauds 'New Revolution'

Last year in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat', lauded the unique sporting event from Chhattisgarh, 'Bastar Olympics' and said it is bringing a "new revolution." He highlighted the mascots of the Bastar Olympics, the 'Wild Water Buffalo' and 'Hill Myna,' which reflect the region's rich culture. The Prime Minister explained the defining mantra of this sports event, "Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar", which translates to "Bastar will play - Bastar will win." (ANI)

