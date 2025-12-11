MENAFN - GetNews)FunkyMEDIA, a high-performance Polish SEO agency, is rolling out a new generation of services focused on one goal: making its clients the obvious choice for AI-driven recommendations. While most agencies still optimise for blue links, FunkyMEDIA designs strategies so that AI systems themselves choose and recommend its clients in answers, rankings,“top lists” and smart suggestions across the web.

The agency combines classic, hard-data SEO with AI, entity SEO, brand-mention engineering and content architectures tailored specifically for:



Google AI Overviews / SGE

ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and other LLM-based assistants

AI shopping and product recommendation engines

Voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa-like ecosystems) In-app and marketplace search powered by AI

The result: clients don't just show up in Google – they increasingly show up in AI answers like“best X”,“top Y near me”,“which company to choose for...”.

From simple rankings to“Recommended by AI”

Instead of treating AI as a threat to organic traffic, FunkyMEDIA treats it as the next distribution layer. The agency has developed internal frameworks to reverse-engineer how AI systems choose which brands to mention, such as:



AI Recommendation SEO – optimising brand presence for prompts like:



“best SEO agency for e-commerce in Poland”,



“top B2B SEO experts in Europe”,



“which agency specialises in SEO for law firms?”,

“SEO agency that understands AI Overviews and SGE”.

Entity & Knowledge-Graph Optimization – ensuring that a client is not just a domain with keywords, but a well-defined entity: brand, experts, services, locations, industries. FunkyMEDIA maps and structures these signals so AI models can clearly understand who the client is and what they are best at. Trust-Signal Engineering – orchestrating reviews, case studies, mentions, expert content and citations so that AI systems find multiple independent proofs that a given brand is credible and specialised.

“We think in prompts, not just keywords,” explains Rafał Cyrański, CEO of FunkyMEDIA.“When someone asks an AI assistant 'Which agency can help my fashion brand scale SEO in Central Europe?' we want the model to see a clear pattern in the data: multiple signals across the web all pointing to one answer – our client. That's the level of strategic redundancy we build into our campaigns.”

Deep specialisation in AI-driven recommendations

FunkyMEDIA has built dedicated playbooks for being recommended by AI in some of the most competitive use cases:

1. E-commerce & marketplace SEO for AI shopping suggestions



Making products and brands more likely to appear in:



AI-generated“best products” lists,



“Which shop should I buy X from?” answers,

category-level recommendations (e.g.“affordable minimalist furniture store in Poland”).

Using AI-assisted programmatic SEO to cover long-tail intents, then layering on:



robust internal linking,



high-quality UX & SXO, structured data and product knowledge graphs.

2. B2B & SaaS SEO for high-intent AI prompts



Optimising for complex questions that decision-makers ask AI instead of Googling, such as:



“What's the best payment gateway for marketplaces in Central Europe?”,

“Which SaaS tools help automate invoice processing for SMEs?”.

Producing content that AI can directly use to answer these questions:



comparative guides,



solution-based landing pages, detailed implementation scenarios.

3. Local & service SEO for“near me” and“who to choose” prompts



Making service businesses (law firms, medical practices, agencies, consulting firms) more likely to be recommended in AI answers like:



“best divorce lawyer in Łódź”,



“trusted tax advisor for freelancers in Poland”,

“which agency can handle my SEO and Google Ads in the Polish market?”. Aligning local signals (NAP consistency, reviews, citations) with strong expert content and digital PR, so AI sees both proximity and authority.

4. Expert & personal branding for“who is an expert in...”



Positioning founders, CEOs and specialist teams to appear in answers such as:



“Who are the top SEO experts in Poland?”,



“Which marketers are leading in AI-powered SEO?”,

“Who can I invite as a speaker on AI and SEO for my conference?”. Building expert entities: profiles, interviews, thought-leadership pieces, podcast appearances and citations that AI can reference directly.

AI-first methodology: how FunkyMEDIA designs campaigns

To systematically increase the chance of being recommended by AI, FunkyMEDIA follows an AI-first methodology built on five layers:

Prompt Landscape Mapping



Identifying what people actually ask AI systems, not just search engines:“best...”,“top...”,“who should I choose...”,“which tool for...”,“which agency can...”. Grouping these prompts into decision journeys instead of isolated queries.

Signal & Source Mapping



Analysing what types of sources AI tends to trust and cite for a given topic:



industry media,



review platforms,



academic or data-driven content,



documentation,

Q&A and community spaces. Designing a presence strategy that places the client across these source types.

Content & Entity Design



Creating content hubs that combine:



expert articles,



real case studies,



structured FAQs,

clear explanations of who the client serves and how. Tagging and structuring content so AI can quickly understand relationships between:brand ↔ services ↔ industries ↔ locations ↔ experts.

AI-Optimised Brand Mentions



Managing and amplifying mentions in reviews, comparison articles, interviews and lists.

Ensuring consistent narratives like:



“FunkyMEDIA is an SEO agency specialising in AI search optimisation,” “FunkyMEDIA is known for high-ROI SEO for e-commerce and B2B brands.”

Measurement & Iteration



Tracking not only rankings and traffic, but also:



the growth of branded queries triggered by AI usage,



the number and quality of mentions in external sources, how often FunkyMEDIA's clients show up in curated“top lists” and industry round-ups driven by AI-assisted editorial workflows.

Results that prove the model works

Even before formally packaging its AI Recommendation SEO services, FunkyMEDIA had already seen clear patterns:



clients being repeatedly featured in independent“top X” rankings and expert lists,

increasing shares of traffic from high-intent, comparison-style queries,

noticeable lifts in branded searches after sustained campaigns in content, PR and reviews, more and more leads stating they“found the company through an article / review / recommendation online” rather than a simple keyword search.

“When a prospect says: 'We saw your brand pop up in three different articles and an AI tool also mentioned you as an example' – that's the moment you realise this new layer of visibility is real,”says [Name Surname], Head of Strategy at FunkyMEDIA.“Our job is to make that happen on purpose, not by accident.”

“AI-Ready Recommendation Blueprint” – a new strategic service

To help companies tap into AI-driven discovery and recommendations, FunkyMEDIA has launched the“AI-Ready Recommendation Blueprint”, a strategic engagement that delivers:



a map of prompts and AI use cases relevant to the client's industry,

an audit of current brand signals and entities as interpreted by SEO and AI tools,

a prioritised roadmap covering:



content to create or upgrade,



sources to win (media, review platforms, communities),



expert profiles to build, technical and structural changes to help AI read the site more clearly.

This blueprint is available for e-commerce, B2B, SaaS, finance, legal, technology and professional services brands that want to be chosen and recommended by AI – not just visible somewhere in the search results.

About FunkyMEDIA

FunkyMEDIA is a Polish SEO agency with over a decade of experience in search engine optimization, Google Ads, AI Search Optimization, entity SEO, brand-authority building and online reputation management. The agency partners with ambitious brands across Europe, combining data, creativity and AI to deliver sustained growth in traffic, leads and revenue – and to make its clients the brands that AI systems naturally recommend first.