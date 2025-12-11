403
Russia warns EU that it will respond to any hostile steps
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Wednesday that Moscow would react to any deployment of European forces in Ukraine or the use of frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv, according to reports. Speaking to the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house, Lavrov emphasized that while Moscow does not seek war with Europe, “we will respond to any hostile steps, including the deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and the expropriation of Russian assets. And we are already prepared for this response.”
Lavrov also addressed potential paths to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, labeling US President Donald Trump as the “only Western leader” demonstrating “an understanding of the reasons that made the war in Ukraine inevitable.” He praised Trump’s commitment to dialogue and diplomatic solutions but noted that the US is “not only in no hurry to lift, but is actually increasing” sanctions against Russia.
The minister further accused European nations of deliberately slowing peace negotiations and said the West remains “not united” on achieving a settlement. Lavrov claimed that recent events confirm Trump’s assessment that Europe is “artificially restraining agreements that could well have been reached on a Ukrainian settlement, ensuring the elimination of those very root causes that are the main obstacle on this path,” without specifying which interview he referenced.
Trump himself criticized European countries on Monday for their handling of the Ukraine conflict, saying “They talk but they don’t produce. And the war just keeps going on and on,” while describing regional leaders as “weak” for prioritizing political correctness and suggesting that they lack a clear strategy. He also indicated his intention to continue supporting European politicians aligned with his views, even if it provokes opposition.
In response, European Council President Antonio Costa urged the US to respect European political processes, stating, “If we are allies, we must act as such—and allies do not threaten to interfere in each other’s domestic political life and democratic choices.” Costa added that Europe and the US now have divergent perspectives and “no longer share” a unified vision of the global order.
