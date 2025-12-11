403
Ukraine Holds Post-War Reconstruction Talks with U.S.
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed Wednesday that he conducted a "productive discussion" with American officials focused on Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic revitalization strategy.
The virtual conference brought together U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink alongside senior Ukrainian government representatives, representing the inaugural session of a working group tasked with developing a comprehensive reconstruction framework, Zelensky disclosed on X.
Participants examined essential components of recovery initiatives, explored multiple implementation mechanisms, and exchanged perspectives on reconstruction priorities, the Ukrainian leader stated.
During his Wednesday evening address, Zelensky emphasized security's critical role in successful rebuilding efforts: "to ensure reconstruction is of high quality and economic growth is tangible after this war, real security must form the foundation."
The high-level discussions signal intensifying international coordination on Ukraine's economic future as the conflict continues. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, joining reconstruction planning alongside Treasury leadership underscores the scale of anticipated investment required to rebuild the war-torn nation.
The working group's formation comes as Ukraine seeks to attract substantial private sector capital and government support for what experts project will be hundreds of billions of dollars in reconstruction costs spanning infrastructure, housing, and industrial capacity restoration.
