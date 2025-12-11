Indiaai Pre-Summit In Gandhinagar Focuses On AI For Good Governance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) India has taken another step toward building a responsible and inclusive AI ecosystem with the IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), organising a Regional Pre-Summit Event in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The event, held at Mahatma Mandir in collaboration with the Gujarat Government and IIT Gandhinagar, is a key preparatory gathering leading up to the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held in New Delhi from February 15 to 20 next year.

The regional conference aims to bring together senior government officials, technology leaders, researchers and industry experts to discuss how AI can drive India's economic, digital and social transformation.

The discussions will focus on using AI to strengthen governance, public services and development across urban and rural areas.

The conference will open with an inauguration attended by several top dignitaries from Gujarat and the central government.

These include Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, State Science & Technology Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Additional Secretary MeitY and NIC Director General Abhishek Singh, and Gujarat's Department of Science & Technology Secretary Ponugumatla Bharathi.

Centred on the theme AI for Good Governance: Empowering India's Digital Future, the event will feature keynote sessions by national and global experts from organisations such as MeitY, Bhashini, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Research, NVIDIA, Oracle and AWS.

These sessions will explore a wide range of topics including AI for governance, AI in agriculture, smart rural development, healthcare innovation, digital inclusion, fintech growth and generative AI.

Another major focus will be multilingual AI and how platforms like Bhashini are helping bridge language barriers across the country.

Participants will also get the opportunity to visit an Experience Zone curated by IndiaAI and Gujarat's Department of Science & Technology.

The zone will showcase AI-powered solutions in governance, healthcare, agriculture and industry.

By bringing together policymakers, technologists and academics on a single platform, the Gandhinagar Pre-Summit aims to build AI frameworks that are scalable, trustworthy and aligned with public interest.