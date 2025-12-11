Starmer: Europe Strong, United Behind Ukraine
"On the question of Europe and President Trump's comments, what I see is a strong Europe, united behind Ukraine and united behind our long-standing values of freedom and democracy. And I will always stand up for those values and those freedoms," Starmer stressed during the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons.
In a previous interview, Trump slammed the European Union and the rest of the continent as a "decaying group" with "weak" leaders who are "talking too much" and "not delivering" for Ukraine as it is trying to repel Russia's military campaign. Later, Trump claimed he told Starmer to implement a wiser energy policy to stay in office.
