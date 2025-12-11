High-Tech Mobile Vans To Monitor Air, Water Quality Across Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has deployed two state-of-the-art mobile environmental monitoring vans.

The vehicles, procured under the Environment Damage Compensation (EDC) fund at a cost of over Rs 5.76 crore, are now operational across all districts.

As part of an ongoing crackdown on pollution, six industrial units in Ahmedabad have been issued show-cause notices for violating air quality norms. The two mobile vans cover separate zones - one dedicated to North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, and the other to Central and South Gujarat.

They will assist regional GPCB offices in Ahmedabad (Rural, Urban and East), Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Palanpur, Himmatnagar, Anand, Nadiad, Vadodara, Godhra, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Vapi and Sarigam.

Under the leadership of State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali, GPCB continues to play a crucial regulatory role in implementing environmental standards and ensuring sustainable industrial growth while safeguarding public health.

Each mobile van is equipped with advanced analysers, detectors and portable instruments capable of measuring air and water quality on the spot. In the event of emergencies such as gas leaks, the vans can reach the site immediately to assess real-time environmental conditions.

They are particularly vital for monitoring chemical hubs, GIDCs, SEZs and other pollution-prone areas.

A key feature is the integrated Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), which tracks pollutants such as PM10, PM2.5, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, ozone, ammonia, hydrogen sulphide, benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene and xylene. The vans also include VOC detectors, noise meters and equipment for analysing contaminants in water and wastewater samples.

This rapid on-site assessment enables quicker decision-making and faster resolution of public complaints related to pollution. During a trial run until November 15, the van at GPCB's Ahmedabad-East regional office undertook extensive monitoring in Vatva, Naroda, Narol and Odhav industrial clusters.

Based on its findings, several associations and units were issued show-cause notices on Monday.

One van is currently operating in Kalol GIDC (Gandhinagar region), while the second is stationed at Ankleshwar GIDC in the South-Central zone.

GPCB has also been holding meetings with representatives of major industrial bodies to chalk out coordinated strategies for reducing air pollution. Awareness programmes are being conducted using the mobile vans to encourage safer and cleaner industrial practices.