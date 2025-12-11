403
South Korea objects to presence of Moscow, Beijing jets in KADIZ
(MENAFN) South Korea formally protested to China and Russia on Wednesday after military aircraft from both countries briefly entered the nation’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ), according to general reports. The incident occurred Tuesday, when two Chinese planes and seven Russian aircraft briefly crossed into and exited the KADIZ over waters east and south of South Korea, prompting Seoul to dispatch fighter jets in response.
Lee Kwang-suk, director general of the Defense Ministry’s international policy bureau, “sternly” protested the entry of the foreign aircraft, while the ministry emphasized that “Our military will actively respond to aircraft activities from neighboring countries in the KADIZ in compliance with international law.” The Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified that the planes did not violate South Korean airspace.
China described the operation as a routine joint air patrol intended to demonstrate the “resolve and capability” of its air force and Russia’s to address “regional security challenges and safeguard peace and stability,” according to a statement from Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang. He noted that the mission, conducted over the East China Sea and western Pacific, was the 10th such patrol under an annual cooperation plan.
Japan also responded to the patrol on Tuesday by scrambling fighter jets near its territory, though the Chinese and Russian aircraft did not cross into Japanese airspace.
