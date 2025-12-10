403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IBM Consulting partners with Al-Baha University to officially launch operations in Al-Baha
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, 09 Dec, 2025: As part of its collaboration with Al-Baha University, IBM Consulting has announced today the official launch of its operations in the Al-Baha region of Saudi Arabia. This follows the establishment of the global technology company’s first-ever branch in Al-Baha, strengthening its presence across the Kingdom and underscoring its commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic development and digital transformation ambitions.
Envisioned as a Center of Excellence, the newly opened and fully operational branch serves as a hub of innovation, providing an enabling environment for consulting talent and budding tech leaders to acquire vital skills through advanced training programs that seamlessly bridge academia and the workforce, empowering the next generation of innovators and changemakers with the steppingstones to lasting success.
In addition to bolstering and showcasing the skills of local technical talent — in accordance with regulatory frameworks and ethical standards — the Center of Excellence will also facilitate partnerships across, cloud, data and AI ecosystems in Saudi Arabia.
Separately, IBM has selected Al-Baha University to join the 2025 IBM Impact Accelerator cohort, which is dedicated to modernizing global supply chains through AI and automation. The university earned its place among more than 100 organizations that submitted proposals through a competitive public RFP process. Launched in 2022, the IBM Impact Accelerator is a social innovation program that offers grants of IBM resources, including hybrid cloud, AI technology and an ecosystem of experts, to enhance and scale nonprofit and government organization initiatives, accelerating economic impact.
Through the IBM Impact Accelerator, IBM and Al-Baha University will develop and pilot CH‑MARL (Constrained Hierarchical Multi‑Agent Reinforcement Learning) as an AI framework that helps to coordinate fleet management operations, such as cargo trucks and port equipment, in near real time. The pilot will use IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Cloud and planned integrations with IBM Maximo and IBM Sustainability Software. CH-MARL's pilot deployment outcome will be to allow users to move seamlessly between simulations and live operations to help cut idle times and fuel use, while simultaneously helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality across major logistics hubs in Saudi Arabia.
“We are fully committed to playing our part in realizing Saudi Arabia’s potential as a world-class hub of innovation and digital excellence,” said Khaled AlOfaysan, Country Manager and Managing Director, IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia. “Our partnership with Al-Baha University is a prime example of this work and builds on our legacy of launching grass-roots partnerships and establishing educational initiatives that shape lives and safeguard the future. Together with Al-Baha University, we aim to distinguish our newly launched branch as a one-of-a-kind Center of Excellence that is uniquely equipped to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and create the consulting leaders of tomorrow.”
“As technology continues to have an indelible impact on the way students learn and business is conducted, collaborating with innovation-driven partners to offer the next generation of leaders meaningful guidance that will stand them in good stead for years to come is of the utmost importance,” said His Excellency Prof. Dr. Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Hussain, President of Al-Baha University. “This speaks to our partnership with IBM. Today, we are delighted to see that our Memorandum of Understanding is already transforming lives by empowering students to embark on rewarding learning and professional journeys that prime them for the modern world of work. With the new IBM branch in Al-Baha and the diverse range of training programs we have launched, we aim to provide students in the region and beyond the launch pads they need to reach their potential.”
Dr. Mansour Sehmi Alghamdi, Director of Al-Baha University’s Domestic and International Cooperation Department and CEO of the Applied College, stated “Our approach to global partnerships is what makes IBM, a global leader, the right strategic fit for our university. We are focused on expanding and upgrading Al-Baha’s capacity to advance high technology skill acquisition in a practical, and applied manner, that has immediate impact not just on the individuals who learn, but on the organizations they are employed by and the local and national economic spaces they work in.”
Consolidating IBM’s long-running partnership with Al-Baha University, the announcement builds on the agreement signed by both entities in October 2024 to launch a center of excellence in the thriving capital of the Al-Baha Province.
IBM Consulting has also worked closely with Al-Baha University to enhance its curriculum and elevate the quality of educational materials it offers, in addition to delivering comprehensive training courses to upskill students.
The launch of the new location marks the latest step taken by IBM to build a skilled digital local talent pipeline in Saudi Arabia to support the workforce of the future and accomplish the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
Envisioned as a Center of Excellence, the newly opened and fully operational branch serves as a hub of innovation, providing an enabling environment for consulting talent and budding tech leaders to acquire vital skills through advanced training programs that seamlessly bridge academia and the workforce, empowering the next generation of innovators and changemakers with the steppingstones to lasting success.
In addition to bolstering and showcasing the skills of local technical talent — in accordance with regulatory frameworks and ethical standards — the Center of Excellence will also facilitate partnerships across, cloud, data and AI ecosystems in Saudi Arabia.
Separately, IBM has selected Al-Baha University to join the 2025 IBM Impact Accelerator cohort, which is dedicated to modernizing global supply chains through AI and automation. The university earned its place among more than 100 organizations that submitted proposals through a competitive public RFP process. Launched in 2022, the IBM Impact Accelerator is a social innovation program that offers grants of IBM resources, including hybrid cloud, AI technology and an ecosystem of experts, to enhance and scale nonprofit and government organization initiatives, accelerating economic impact.
Through the IBM Impact Accelerator, IBM and Al-Baha University will develop and pilot CH‑MARL (Constrained Hierarchical Multi‑Agent Reinforcement Learning) as an AI framework that helps to coordinate fleet management operations, such as cargo trucks and port equipment, in near real time. The pilot will use IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Cloud and planned integrations with IBM Maximo and IBM Sustainability Software. CH-MARL's pilot deployment outcome will be to allow users to move seamlessly between simulations and live operations to help cut idle times and fuel use, while simultaneously helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality across major logistics hubs in Saudi Arabia.
“We are fully committed to playing our part in realizing Saudi Arabia’s potential as a world-class hub of innovation and digital excellence,” said Khaled AlOfaysan, Country Manager and Managing Director, IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia. “Our partnership with Al-Baha University is a prime example of this work and builds on our legacy of launching grass-roots partnerships and establishing educational initiatives that shape lives and safeguard the future. Together with Al-Baha University, we aim to distinguish our newly launched branch as a one-of-a-kind Center of Excellence that is uniquely equipped to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and create the consulting leaders of tomorrow.”
“As technology continues to have an indelible impact on the way students learn and business is conducted, collaborating with innovation-driven partners to offer the next generation of leaders meaningful guidance that will stand them in good stead for years to come is of the utmost importance,” said His Excellency Prof. Dr. Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Hussain, President of Al-Baha University. “This speaks to our partnership with IBM. Today, we are delighted to see that our Memorandum of Understanding is already transforming lives by empowering students to embark on rewarding learning and professional journeys that prime them for the modern world of work. With the new IBM branch in Al-Baha and the diverse range of training programs we have launched, we aim to provide students in the region and beyond the launch pads they need to reach their potential.”
Dr. Mansour Sehmi Alghamdi, Director of Al-Baha University’s Domestic and International Cooperation Department and CEO of the Applied College, stated “Our approach to global partnerships is what makes IBM, a global leader, the right strategic fit for our university. We are focused on expanding and upgrading Al-Baha’s capacity to advance high technology skill acquisition in a practical, and applied manner, that has immediate impact not just on the individuals who learn, but on the organizations they are employed by and the local and national economic spaces they work in.”
Consolidating IBM’s long-running partnership with Al-Baha University, the announcement builds on the agreement signed by both entities in October 2024 to launch a center of excellence in the thriving capital of the Al-Baha Province.
IBM Consulting has also worked closely with Al-Baha University to enhance its curriculum and elevate the quality of educational materials it offers, in addition to delivering comprehensive training courses to upskill students.
The launch of the new location marks the latest step taken by IBM to build a skilled digital local talent pipeline in Saudi Arabia to support the workforce of the future and accomplish the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment