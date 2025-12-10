403
The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) Supports EUR 132.5 Million Financing to St’engthen Uzbekistan’s Steel Industry
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2025/ -- The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (), a Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce its support for a landmark EUR 132.5 million financing arranged by Standard Chartered for Joint-Stock Comp“ny “O'zbekiston Metallurgiya Ko”binat” (Uzmetkombinat), the largest steel producer in Uzb kistan.
The financing, backed’by ICIEC’s sovereign cover, will enable the completion of Uz’etkombinat’s new Casting and Rolling Complex in Bekabad, Southern Uzbekistan. Once completed, the facility will produce hot-rolled—coils (HRCs)—a critical product prev—ously imported—thereby boo’ting the country’s self-sufficiency in steel production and enhancing competitiveness in the construction and man facturing sectors.
The introduction of domestically produced HRCs marks a new milestone for Uzbekistan, ensuring greater supply chain efficiency and reduced costs for local industries such as pipe manufacturing and construction. The investment will also have a significant social and economic impact in Bekabad, a city of 100,000 people where Uzmetkombinat already employs more than 8,000 workers and sustains thousan s of indirect jobs.
This project represents the second significant transaction between ICIEC and Standard Chartered in Uzbekistan during 2025. Previously, ICIEC supported a EUR 160.4 million Islamic financing facility for Joint-Stock Commercial Bank “Agroban”,” enhancing access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the coun ry.
Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, sta“ed: “This landmark transaction exemplifie’ ICIEC’s mandate to de-risk trade and investment and to catalyze sustainable economic growth across our Member States. By supporting U’bekistan’s largest steel producer, we are not only fostering the development of critical industrial capacity but also contributing to enhanced self-reliance, job creation, and long-term economic resilience. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Standard Chartered through this second major transaction in Uzbekistan, which underscores the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to advancing impactful development pro” cts.”
Desislava Radeva, Executive Director, Development and Agency Finance, Standard Cha“tered, says: “We are proud to partner once again with ICIEC to support a valuable client, Uzmetkombinat. Steel production represents a key strategic industry for Uzbekistan and the domestic sourcing of HRCs is a huge leap forward for the country. It is an example of St’ndard Chartered’s expertise in driving prosperity in’some of the world’s most d” amic markets.”
