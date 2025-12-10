403
Egypt, Iran Oppose LGBTQ-Themed Event at 2026 World Cup Match
(MENAFN) Football authorities from Egypt and Iran have voiced opposition to plans for an LGBTQ-focused event scheduled alongside their 2026 FIFA World Cup group game in Seattle, condemning the initiative as incompatible with their national principles.
The match is set for Friday, June 26, coinciding with the opening of Seattle’s Pride Weekend, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots—a landmark moment in the US gay rights movement.
Local organizers, operating independently from FIFA, have labeled the occasion a “Pride Match,” presenting it as an opportunity to “make a lasting impact,” promote LGBTQ-owned businesses, and highlight related cultural organizations.
Both Egypt and Iran uphold traditional religious and societal norms, where same-sex relationships face strong social stigma.
Egypt’s football federation stated on Tuesday that it had submitted a formal complaint to FIFA, emphasizing that it “categorically rejects” any pro-LGBTQ messaging connected to the game.
The association argued that such efforts “directly contradict the cultural, religious, and social values of the region,” urging FIFA to guarantee the match occurs “in an atmosphere of respect and focus solely on the sporting aspect.”
Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s football federation, told a news agency that both nations opposed what he described as “an unreasonable thing that supports a specific group,” without specifically referencing the “Pride Match” title.
Seattle is slated to host six fixtures during the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. Egypt and Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium and New Zealand.
