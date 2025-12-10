Starmer Responds To Death Of British Soldier In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the X social networ, according to Ukrinform.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the member of our Armed Forces who sadly lost their life today,” Starmer stated.

He also added that“Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 9, the British Ministry of Defense announced that a member of the British Armed Forces had died in Ukraine.

Pope Leo comments on Trump's peace proposals, Europe's role in negotiations

He was injured in a tragic incident while observing Ukrainian troops testing new defensive capabilities far from the front line.

Photo: Office of the President