Starmer Responds To Death Of British Soldier In Ukraine
“My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the member of our Armed Forces who sadly lost their life today,” Starmer stated.
He also added that“Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 9, the British Ministry of Defense announced that a member of the British Armed Forces had died in Ukraine.Read also: Pope Leo comments on Trump's peace proposals, Europe's role in negotiations
He was injured in a tragic incident while observing Ukrainian troops testing new defensive capabilities far from the front line.
Photo: Office of the President
