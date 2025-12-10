Border Guards Thwart Nighttime Movement Of Russian Infantry In Pokrovsk Sector
During the dark hours of the day, the Russians attempted to move their units secretly. All attempts were unsuccessful: UAV operators eliminated groups of invaders with precise strikes from FPV drones.
Aerial reconnaissance units also destroyed an enemy observation post and several firing positions.Read also: Russia shows no desire for peace – EU at UN
As reported by Ukrinform, since mid-November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recaptured 13 square kilometers of territory in Pokrovsk.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
