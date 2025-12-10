Border Guards Thwart Nighttime Movement Of Russian Infantry In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also released a video of the combat operation.

During the dark hours of the day, the Russians attempted to move their units secretly. All attempts were unsuccessful: UAV operators eliminated groups of invaders with precise strikes from FPV drones.

Aerial reconnaissance units also destroyed an enemy observation post and several firing positions.

Russia shows no desire for peace – EU at UN

As reported by Ukrinform, since mid-November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recaptured 13 square kilometers of territory in Pokrovsk.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov