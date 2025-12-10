Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Thwart Nighttime Movement Of Russian Infantry In Pokrovsk Sector

Border Guards Thwart Nighttime Movement Of Russian Infantry In Pokrovsk Sector


2025-12-10 05:07:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also released a video of the combat operation.

During the dark hours of the day, the Russians attempted to move their units secretly. All attempts were unsuccessful: UAV operators eliminated groups of invaders with precise strikes from FPV drones.

Aerial reconnaissance units also destroyed an enemy observation post and several firing positions.

Read also: Russia shows no desire for peace – EU at UN

As reported by Ukrinform, since mid-November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recaptured 13 square kilometers of territory in Pokrovsk.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov

MENAFN10122025000193011044ID1110462873



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search