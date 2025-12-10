Man's Body With Stab Wounds Found In Kyiv - Media Reports On Death Of Cosmonaut Kadeniuk's Son

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv police on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, at around 8:00 a.m., law enforcement officers received information about the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with stab wounds in one of the apartments of a local high-rise building. Currently, an investigative team from the district police department, operatives, and a forensic expert are working at the scene,” the police said.

The legal classification of the incident is being determined.

A Ukrinform source in law enforcement noted that the wounds and the position of the body near the front door indicate a possible struggle.

“There was a knife nearby, but no suicide note,” the source said.

According to media reports the victim is the son of cosmonaut Leonid Kadeniuk, Dmytro Kadeniuk.

