Man's Body With Stab Wounds Found In Kyiv - Media Reports On Death Of Cosmonaut Kadeniuk's Son
“Today, at around 8:00 a.m., law enforcement officers received information about the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with stab wounds in one of the apartments of a local high-rise building. Currently, an investigative team from the district police department, operatives, and a forensic expert are working at the scene,” the police said.
The legal classification of the incident is being determined.
A Ukrinform source in law enforcement noted that the wounds and the position of the body near the front door indicate a possible struggle.
“There was a knife nearby, but no suicide note,” the source said.Read also: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years for arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia
According to media reports the victim is the son of cosmonaut Leonid Kadeniuk, Dmytro Kadeniuk.
As reported, the body of an entrepreneur and blogger with a gunshot wound to the head was found in a car in Kyiv
