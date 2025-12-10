403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev Receives UK And Northern Ireland Trade Envoy To Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Lord John Alderdice, United Kingdom's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Azernews reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment