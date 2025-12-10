Lora Alliance® Reports 125 Million Lorawan® End Devices Deployed Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading LPWAN Technology Achieves 25% CAGR Across Deployments; LoRa Alliance will showcase the technology at CES 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that its members have surpassed 125 million global deployments of LoRaWAN end devices. This marks a significant milestone, underscoring the rapid and sustained adoption of the leading LPWAN standard. With a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across its ecosystem, LoRaWAN has proven its maturity and scalability as it enters this exponential growth phase. Additionally, the Alliance noted that when factoring in the largest networks with multi-million-device deployments, some vendors are achieving CAGRs as high as 50%.

“125 million deployed devices is a huge milestone and the LoRa Alliance is playing a key role in the acceleration of IoT rollouts,” said LoRa Alliance CEO Alper Yegin.“It tells us several things. First, the LoRaWAN standard is mature. Second, when the technology meets mature implementation, productization, marketing and sales activities, then the growth rate exceeds 25% CAGR -and will continue to rise. Third, LoRaWAN enables Massive IoT and plays a key role in bringing AI into the physical world.”

IoT has existed for more than four decades, but its growth has recently surged thanks to LoRaWAN, which is driving Massive IoT adoption. Some of the leading LoRaWAN deployments include ZENNER with 10 million devices, Actility with 4.6 million, The Things Industries with 3.8 million devices, Birdz with 3.6 million meters, and Netmore with 3.4 million devices. Smart metering, smart buildings, and smart cities remain the top vertical markets driving large-scale deployments.

“Passing the milestone of 125 million devices and the continuing strong growth reflects LoRaWAN's great capabilities in addressing a diverse array of IoT use cases, and its vibrant ecosystem. It remains one of the key technologies driving the growth of IoT,” said Matt Hatton, Founding Partner, Transforma Insights.

In another sign that LoRaWAN is entering the mainstream, the LoRa Alliance will have a significant footprint at CES 2026, the world's largest consumer technology show, taking place January 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. As part of the LoRaWAN in Action World Tour, the Alliance will showcase LoRaWAN technology and its broad range of applications at the event, providing visitors with opportunities to experience how it is shaping the future of IoT.

The Alliance's CES activities will include live demos and a dedicated mainstage track titled“Massive IoT Unfolding: LoRaWAN in Action” on Wednesday, January 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the LVCC North Hall, N257. The program will feature real-world case studies, deployment results and a look at what's ahead as LoRaWAN continues to scale.



9:00 a.m. LoRaWAN in Action! Turning IoT into Reality. Presenting: Alper Yegin, LoRa Alliance; Wienke Giezeman, The Things Industries; and Henry Huang, Browan Communications.

10:00 a.m. Real-world ROI – How Industry Leaders are Monetizing LoRaWAN Today. Presenting: Yannick Delibie, Kerlink; Betty Fan, Seeed Studio; Michele Lozada, Semtech; and Rishabh Chauhan, The Things Industries. 11:00 a.m. LoRaWAN at Scale: Global Innovation and the Future of IoT Connectivity. Presenting: Duane Wald, MultiTech; Rob Zagarella, NNNCo; Alper Yegin, LoRa Alliance; and Rich Sanders, ZENNER.



The LoRa Alliance Pavilion is in the LVCC North Hall, Stand 1034, and will feature live demonstrations of LoRaWAN deployments already operating in smart buildings, cities, supply chains, and utilities worldwide. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Alliance leaders and innovators, learn how LoRaWAN technology is impacting everyday life, and discover deployable IoT solutions, including smart consumer devices. Participating companies include:



Browan Communications will showcase LoRaWAN solutions that promote safety and efficiency in industrial environments. Its B-SAFE Zone-Level Tracking System enables businesses to quickly locate assets-whether people or machinery-in large industrial settings. These solutions are critically important in emergencies or when misplaced equipment can create significant delays in manufacturing processes.

Cicicom has deployed the first smart parking solution on the Greek Island of Paros, enabling locals and tourists alike to find open parking spots and track their payments owed. This solution features LoRaWAN-certified products.

Kerlink will showcase its outdoor gateways designed for the U.S. market and its SaaS platform, Management Cockpit, that enables administrators to check on the health of a network and remotely diagnose, correct, update and restore services.

MClimate will demonstrate its smart thermostat, the Vicki, and environmental sensors that have been instrumental in regulating temperature and energy usage in hospitals, student accommodations, apartments, and even a massive retail/office space. Thousands of rooms across Europe are now both temperate and energy efficient.

MultiTech will showcase its advanced LoRaWAN IoT network and products that a global manufacturer recently deployed to maximize process efficiency.

NNNCo will demonstrate PowerPilot, a LoRaWAN-based system that gives utilities real-time visibility and control of distributed energy resources at the grid edge. The M11 monitors device tracks voltage, load, and power flow at connection points, while the S11 enables load management for demand response and grid stability.

RAKwireless will present a suite of LoRaWAN products-from gateways to operating systems to modules-that are easy to adopt and integrate, enabling accelerated product development. Recent deployments include residential water-monitoring systems that help consumers manage water use and waste more effectively.

Seeed Technology, a provider of LoRaWAN hardware and technical support, will demonstrate how digital transformation enables traditional facilities to operate more efficiently and sustainably.

Semtech's preventative maintenance demonstration will show how edge AI and LoRaWAN can monitor vibration signatures to determine the health of industrial machines.

SenArch will demonstrate its energy-harvesting LoRaWAN gateway, the ARCH1, designed to be rugged and robust in smart city and industrial deployments. The gateway enables wildfire, flood, and extreme weather monitoring, while providing off-grid connectivity in remote locations-critical for early warning systems where infrastructure doesn't exist.

TEKTELIC's team demonstrates first how the eDoctor device enables remote monitoring of critical health metrics in post-operative patients. Next, TEKTELIC will show how a major utility client gained full visibility across warehouses, yards, and service trucks, reducing loss and inventory carrying costs and enabling faster outage response.

The Things Industries (TTI) will feature two customer stories on retail security and cold chain monitoring that drive the bottom line of shops and restaurants by protecting merchandise and preventing food waste. Each deployment uses TTI's LoRaWAN The Things Indoor Gateway Pro (TTIG Pro).

WIKA's LoRaWAN sensors use adaptive AI to transform predictive maintenance of rotating machinery such as motors and pumps. At CES, they will use vibration monitoring to demonstrate how their technology learns operational patterns, detects anomalies, and classifies them to prevent costly equipment failures that result in lost productivity. ZENNER will showcase its smart water, gas, and heat metering solutions and meter connectivity products that include satellite connectivity for ultra-remote locations.

The LoRa Alliance will also host an on-booth reception at 4:30 p.m. on January 6, sponsored by MultiTech, Semtech and TEKTELIC.

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, the global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN offers the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to ensure devices perform according to the specifications set by the LoRa Alliance. More than 170 major mobile network operators have deployed the LoRaWAN standard globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance

