Pathaan 2 Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan's Big Return Spy Thriller Details

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is currently the most talked-about topic. The film is consistently earning big at the box office and has broken several records. Amidst the Dhurandhar storm, Shah Rukh Khan has suddenly come into the limelight.

A fresh update related to his film Pathaan has surfaced. According to media reports, Pathaan 2 has been confirmed. For context, the 2023 film Pathaan shattered box office records, earning over ₹1000 crore. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel.

Pathaan 2 Film Update

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 is confirmed. It is being reported that the sequel's shooting will begin next year in Chile and will set the stage for the much-awaited Tiger vs. Pathaan crossover film. Shah Rukh's return as the super-spy Pathaan is now officially certain. This was confirmed at a real estate event in Dubai, where Shah Rukh was present for the inauguration of a tower named after him.

During the launch, the developer announced on stage that Pathaan 2 is in the works. Reports suggest that the shooting for Pathaan 2 will commence after the release of Yash Raj Films' spy thriller movie Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's Work Front

Regarding Shah Rukh Khan's work front, after his 2018 film Zero, he was absent from the screen for about 4 years. He made a powerful comeback in 2023. First, his film Pathaan was released. The film created a storm at the box office upon its release. This film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was made on a budget of ₹250 crore and earned ₹1050.50 crore.

Then came his film Jawan, with South stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore, this film did business of ₹1148.32 crore. After that, he appeared in the film Dunki. This movie with Taapsee Pannu had a budget of ₹120 crore and earned ₹470.6 crore. Now, he will be seen in the film King, which is set to release in 2026. In this film, he will be joined by Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan.