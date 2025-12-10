Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped, Brutally Assaulted With Iron Rod In Rajkot 35-Year-Old Accused Arrested

A horrifying incident of sexual assault on a seven-year-old girl has shaken Rajkot district in Gujarat and sparked widespread public outrage. The minor was allegedly abducted while her parents were working in nearby agricultural fields and subjected to a brutal attack. She was later found in a critical condition and rushed to hospital. The child is currently undergoing treatment at the government-run children's hospital in Rajkot, where doctors have confirmed that her condition is now stable. Police have arrested a 35-year-old farm worker in connection with the crime.

Incident Occurred Under Atkot Police Station Limits

The incident took place in a village falling under the jurisdiction of Atkot police station in Rajkot district. The victim's family, originally from Dahod district, had recently migrated to the village for agricultural labour work. The accused has been identified as Ramsingh, a 35-year-old man and father of three children.

Child Abducted While Parents Were At Work

According to the police, the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl on December 4 when her parents were engaged in farm work nearby. He is said to have taken the child to an isolated spot near the fields and assaulted her. The suspect then allegedly inserted a one-feet iron rod into her private parts the parents realised that their daughter was missing, they launched a frantic search and eventually found her in a severely injured condition. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to the government children's hospital in Rajkot for specialised treatment.

Massive Police Operation Launched

Following intimation from the hospital, Rajkot Rural Police initiated a large-scale investigation. Ten special teams were formed in view of the gravity of the offence. CCTV footage from nearby villages and surrounding areas was collected and analysed. Police also examined mobile phone data provided by telecom companies to track activity in the vicinity at the time of the crime.

Over 140 Suspects Questioned

As part of the investigation, a list of 140 suspects was prepared, and all were called in for questioning to verify their whereabouts at the time of the incident. The list was later narrowed down to 10 individuals. With the assistance of a child counsellor, women police personnel and medical professionals, photographs were shown to the victim. She identified one individual, who was then detained for further questioning.

Accused Confesses To Crime

Rajkot Rural Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar confirmed that the accused confessed during interrogation. The offence allegedly occurred around 11 am on December 4 near a water tank close to the agricultural fields.

Accused Worked As Farm Labourer In Rajkot

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is a native of Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh and had been working as a farm labourer in the Rajkot rural area for the past two years. Police said he is the father of a 12-year-old daughter and two sons.

Case Registered Under POCSO And BNS

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused remains in police custody, and further investigation is currently under way.