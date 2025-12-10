AIADMK Slams Govt Interference In Judiciary, Names Palaniswami CM Face

AIADMK Passes 16 Resolutions

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday proposed 16 resolutions, including one stating that there should be no government interference in the judicial system, following the impeachment motion moved in Parliament by the opposition MPs against Madras High Court judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan. The resolution stated "There should be no government involvement in judicial system. There should be no political involvement in judicial system. Condemns the act of government and officials who act and challenge against judicial system and verdicts. Other resolutions proposed included making Edappadi K. Palaniswami the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Party Criticises DMK Govt on Multiple Fronts

The party also urged the Union government to approve the Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, while condemning the DMK-led state government for allegedly failing to present the project proposals properly to the Centre. Additionally, the AIADMK welcomed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and called for the release of the verified voters' list by the Election Commission. The party also condemned the DMK government for failing to safeguard people during the recent monsoon rains and cyclone in North Chennai East. The AIADMK further criticised the DMK for not taking action against the Karnataka government regarding the construction of the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River and reiterated its demand to implement the Mullai Periyar drinking water scheme.

BJP Accuses CM of Vote-Bank Politics Over Karthigai Deepam Row

Meanwhile, following the detention of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in connection with the Karthigai Deepam row, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister of using the Tirupparankunram temple-mosque issue for vote-bank politics.

Speaking to reporters, Nainar Nagendran said, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu always tells lies because he is focused only on the party's voting patterns. Yesterday was the memorial day of BR Ambedkar. He told really bad things in Madurai. His party people are criticising the court decision, which is not good. CM has the capacity to take action against those who are criticising the justice system. In Karthigai Deepam row, there's no issue on the Thiruparankundram hilltop; no Islamic people are against us. But only the CM is against this."

Reacting to CM Stalin's statement that the "flame of equality" lit by Periyar in Madurai would burn forever, Nagendran said that, as an individual, he respected the Chief Minister and called the act a vote-bank strategy. "He is a good human being, but I cannot say the same about his governance. The court had permitted the lighting of the lamp based on the law. Instead of respecting that, Section 144 was imposed, which amounts to contempt. The CM is exploiting the matter politically. There was no situation where Muslims would be affected simply because of lighting a lamp. This is purely a vote-bank strategy," he said.

The unrest broke out during the Hindu festival of Karthigai Deepam, when activists from right-wing groups clashed with police after state government officials failed to light the sacred lamp at the hilltop stone lamp pillar. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed that the lamp be lit at the hilltop temple. Acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice G.R. Swaminathan had instructed state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials maintained that this violated the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual observed for several years.

