Markets Treat Trump's Mexico Threats As Noise While Peso And IPC Grind Higher
The Mexican peso is starting Wednesday firmer, trading around 18.19 per dollar after appreciating about 0.4% in Tuesday's session.
The move came even as Donald Trump again floated the idea of U.S. military action against cartels inside Mexico and Colombia, language that would normally trigger a sharp risk-off move in a more fragile economy.
Instead, dealers describe the rhetoric as a noisy but familiar backdrop. The dollar index is sitting just above 99, softer than earlier in the year, and investors are bracing for another rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Mexico still offers a policy rate of 7.25%, inflation at roughly 3.8% and 10-year yields near 9%, a combination that keeps the carry trade attractive.
On Tuesday the S&P/BMV IPC added about 0.26% to 63,695 points, its third gain in four sessions and less than 1% below record territory.
Turnover reached roughly 231 million shares, worth about 19.3 billion pesos, while the main Mexico ETF in New York closed near the top of its 52-week range after a year of strong inflows.
Top winners in the local index included Genomma Lab, up almost 3%, Volaris with a rise of about 2.7% and FEMSA gaining roughly 2.4%.
On the losing side, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores slipped around 1.4%, América Móvil about 1.0% and Inbursa close to 0.8%, a reminder that rate-sensitive financials can lag even when the headline index climbs.
Charts underline the message. On the weekly and daily time frames, USD/MXN is locked in a gentle downtrend, with momentum indicators still favouring the peso.
The IPC, by contrast, is riding a rising trendline from September; daily and four-hour signals point more to consolidation than reversal.
For now, investors seem to be saying that loud talk of incursions is less threatening than quiet fiscal discipline and a central bank that has not lost its nerve.
Peso firms near 18.19 per dollar even as Trump repeats cross-border strike threats.
IPC index and Mexico ETF hover just below record highs on carry and nearshoring hopes.
Traders focus on Fed–Banxico rate path and tariffs, not tanks, as core market drivers.
