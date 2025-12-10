Hamdan Foundation And ICESCO Honor Winners Of 'Hamdanicesco Prize For The Development Of Educational Infrastructures In The Islamic World' 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In Presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum:

Nine nominations from seven countries competed for the international prize for the development of educational infrastructures.

Three winners from Yemen, Morocco, and Azerbaijan were selected for projects exceeding a total value of USD 28 million.

A new cooperation agreement was signed between the Foundation and ICESCO to strengthen support for educational initiatives across the Islamic world.

Dubai, UAE, December 2025: Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, honored the winners of the fourth cycle of the Hamdan–ICESCO Prize for the Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World during a ceremony held on Monday 8 December in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The award is organized in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the“Launch of the Artificial Intelligence Index in the Islamic World” conference, in the presence of His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, members of the Board, and with high-level participation from senior officials, representatives of international organizations, as well as leading scholars and experts.

Three pioneering projects from Yemen, Morocco, and Azerbaijan were awarded the prize. Together, their developmental programs amounted to more than USD 28 million, directed toward advancing education and improving educational infrastructure across multiple communities. The award ceremony also witnessed the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the Foundation and ICESCO, aimed at strengthening institutional partnership and expanding joint efforts to support educational initiatives in the Organization's member states.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences - under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates - firmly believes that true investment lies in investing in people. The highest form of this investment is the support of science, knowledge, and excellence wherever their seeds are planted and wherever their momentum takes root. From this belief, this joint initiative was established by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), to encourage support for education and to honour inspiring models that contribute to its advancement and sustainability across our Islamic world.”

Sheikh Rashid added:“Thanks to the constructive cooperation and exceptional attention extended by ICESCO's leadership, led by its Director-General, H.E. Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, this prize has succeeded in creating a profound impact on improving the quality of educational environments in many remote communities. It has highlighted the value of social responsibility and community partnership, fostered volunteerism in supporting education, and strengthened the efforts of governments in Islamic countries. All of this reflects our belief in the ability of our Islamic nation to rise, progress, and achieve sustainable development and shared educational prosperity.”

The Supreme President concluded:“I extend my congratulations to the prize winners and say to them: we praise Allah for His guidance, for today you have become a source of pride and inspiration for charitable institutions, donors, and benefactors committed to supporting educational environments and learners. With God's will, our responsibility to promote a culture of volunteerism and amplify its impact in supporting education will remain constant and deeply rooted.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), praised the role and impact of the Prize in supporting educational and developmental initiatives across member states. He emphasized the importance of the partnership with the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in enhancing the quality of education and advancing educational facilities throughout the Islamic world.

The decision of the International Jury Committee resulted in awarding the prize to the Model Schools Project of the Hadramout Foundation for Human Development from the Republic of Yemen, in recognition of its contribution to strengthening educational infrastructure and empowering students in targeted areas. From the Kingdom of Morocco, the Moroccan Foundation for Early Childhood Education received the prize for its project 'Equipping Early Childhood Classrooms in Rural, Semi-Rural, and Urban Areas' which aims to support early childhood education by developing learning environments and equipping hundreds of classrooms.

The third award went to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan for its 'Support of Education Program', implemented across several countries-including Georgia, Pakistan, Russia, China, Vietnam, and Bosnia and Herzegovina-providing a wide-impact model that enhances access to education and advances educational infrastructures across an international geographic scope.

The event also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). The agreement aims to strengthen joint cooperation between the two entities and support programs and initiatives dedicated to developing educational facilities and improving the quality of education in member states. The MoU seeks to expand areas of institutional collaboration, reinforce the existing partnership, and launch future projects that contribute to advancing educational development across the Islamic world.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, affirmed that“Hamdan–ICESCO Prize for the Development of Educational Infrastructures” is one of the UAE-led initiatives designed to support ICESCO's efforts in advancing education across the Islamic world. He noted that the Hamdan Foundation will continue its role in supporting innovative initiatives that contribute to improving learning environments in member states and strengthening international partnerships aimed at developing educational facilities and expanding access to quality and inclusive education.

His Excellency added that the Foundation remains committed to contributing to efforts that seek to build more sustainable and equitable educational systems, and to highlighting exemplary models and initiatives that create tangible impact in the advancement of education in the Islamic world. This aligns with the Foundation's vision and mission to promote excellence and innovation across all fields of education.